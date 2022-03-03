Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,821,000 after acquiring an additional 120,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed stock opened at $315.85 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.15. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total value of $607,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

