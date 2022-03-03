Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOLT opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Volt Information Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Volt Information Sciences had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,961 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,334 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,978 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

