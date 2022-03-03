Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 457,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNNVF shares. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

