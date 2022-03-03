Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($1.60). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

