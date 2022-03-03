Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EchoStar by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 175,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EchoStar by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 32.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 753,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in EchoStar by 73.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 577,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 243,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 20.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 89,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.70. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SATS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

