Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 78,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

