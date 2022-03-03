Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets during the third quarter worth $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Weis Markets by 158,166.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth $258,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

WMK stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

