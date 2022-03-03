Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth $227,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 57.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 153,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NTST stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

