Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Vuzix has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vuzix will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vuzix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vuzix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 648,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 515,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vuzix by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 496,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vuzix by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

