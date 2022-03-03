Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 62,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,653. The company has a market capitalization of $376.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 170,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VUZI. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Dawson James started coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

