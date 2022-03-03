Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.09.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,380,042 shares of company stock valued at $890,508,060 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,421,000 after acquiring an additional 97,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $136.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.79. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.