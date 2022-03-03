Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Waters were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 165.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock opened at $315.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.58.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.