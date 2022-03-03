Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEAV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

WEAV opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weave Communications (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.