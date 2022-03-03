Wedbush Comments on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.54 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.35.

DPZ stock opened at $423.25 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.75 and a 200-day moving average of $492.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

