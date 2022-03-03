Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) recently:
- 3/2/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ITCB opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.