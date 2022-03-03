Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI):

3/2/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.50 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – SoFi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – SoFi Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

1/19/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $17.00.

1/14/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – SoFi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

SOFI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 146,091,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,371,453. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,708,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,020 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

