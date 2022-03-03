Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Continental Resources (CLR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) recently:

3/3/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00.

1/14/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Get Continental Resources Inc alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.