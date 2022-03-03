Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of WB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,988. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

