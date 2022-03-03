Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 36,921 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.12% of West Fraser Timber worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,105 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,295,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,538 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,362,000 after acquiring an additional 440,250 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.63. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $102.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

