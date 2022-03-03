Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BOX were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 540,914 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 480,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 217,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

