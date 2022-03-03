Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.40 Million Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,554,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 665,741 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 904,457 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,768,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 882,353 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,118,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 690,832 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 383,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

FCEL opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

