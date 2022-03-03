Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR opened at $57.40 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

