Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.66 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,599 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $342.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.53.

Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.