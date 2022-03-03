Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.46 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after acquiring an additional 537,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,933 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,613,000 after acquiring an additional 787,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

TD stock opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

