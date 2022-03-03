Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

