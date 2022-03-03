Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 658,183 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 658,183 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

