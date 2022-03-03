Wendy’s’ (WEN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Wendy’s stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

