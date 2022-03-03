West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 222,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,332. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

