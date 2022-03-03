West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,415 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $5,816,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,802,686. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

