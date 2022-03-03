West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $210.29. The company had a trading volume of 187,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.05 and a 200 day moving average of $219.13. The company has a market cap of $402.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.