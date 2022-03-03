West Oak Capital LLC Sells 40 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.12. 11,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.30. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.66 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.