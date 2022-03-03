West Oak Capital LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

C traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.78. 2,366,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,646,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.