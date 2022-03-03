West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.67. 831,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,760,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $303.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.