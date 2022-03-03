Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up approximately 2.5% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $425,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,123,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,573,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,714,000 after acquiring an additional 62,285 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 256,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

