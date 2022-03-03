Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will post $20.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $87.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $89.80 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock remained flat at $$9.11 during trading on Monday. 552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,044 shares of company stock valued at $256,950. 5.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

