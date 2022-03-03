Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Reaches $304.95 on Top Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $304.95 or 0.00695597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $33,129.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.02 or 0.06724405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,874.78 or 1.00077773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.