WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of WHF opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $356.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.41.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.
