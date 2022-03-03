WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WHF opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $356.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.