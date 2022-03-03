William Blair Comments on EPAM Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. William Blair also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.33.

Shares of EPAM opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $195.01 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

