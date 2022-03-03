Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMB. Bank of America increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.