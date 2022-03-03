WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

WSC opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after buying an additional 55,018 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 695,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

