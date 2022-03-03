Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $144.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,888,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.