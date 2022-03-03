WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.53

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.53 and last traded at $86.43, with a volume of 1725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $60,366,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $5,606,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1,536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 34,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

