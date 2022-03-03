WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.53

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.53 and last traded at $86.43, with a volume of 1725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $60,366,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $5,606,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1,536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 34,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

