Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.53.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $342.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 760,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 171,566 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,586,000 after acquiring an additional 46,823 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

