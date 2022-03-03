Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target Raised to €98.00 at Berenberg Bank

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €97.00 ($108.99) to €98.00 ($110.11) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €95.50 ($107.30) to €97.65 ($109.72) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.07. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

