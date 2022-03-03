Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Evercore ISI

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $248.39 on Tuesday. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,760.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,640 shares of company stock worth $110,386,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

