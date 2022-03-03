Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.60. 77,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,123,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WKHS. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $591.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.