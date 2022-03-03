WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Raised to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has C$172.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$188.00.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on WSP Global to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$185.77.

WSP Global stock opened at C$159.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a PE ratio of 44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$168.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$167.65. WSP Global has a one year low of C$114.48 and a one year high of C$187.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Insiders sold a total of 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 over the last 90 days.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

