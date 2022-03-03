WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.55

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 36952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

WW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $722.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WW International by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 498,621 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WW International by 18.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

