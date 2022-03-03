WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.55

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 36952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.
WW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $722.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WW International by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 498,621 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WW International by 18.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
