Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 718.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -311.60 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XNCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

