Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.05

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 9831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -311.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

