Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.05

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 9831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -311.60 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xencor (XNCR)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.